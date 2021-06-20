Declare non-vaccinated people ineligible for contesting Panchayat polls: Bihar minister tells SEC

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The non-vaccinated people maybe not allowed to contest the elections for various posts of Panchayat Raj institutions in Bihar. A demand asking non-vaccinated people be declared ineligible for the Panchayat elections was made with the state election commission by none other the minister of Panchayat Raj Samarat Chaudhary on Saturday.

Samrat Chaudhary, the minister of the Panchayat Raj Department, on Saturday, requested the state election commission to make the vaccination against coronavirus mandatory. “I will request the state election commission to make the vaccination mandatory to whosoever wants to contest for the various posts of Panchayat raj institutions in the state”, he told the media. He also urged the State Election Commission (SEC) not to consider those eligible for fighting elections who have not taken jabs so far.

“A guideline should be issued by the SEC on this before the next Panchayat elections,”, the minister said.

In Bihar as per an officials figure, there are 8,406 panchayats comprising 45,103 villages across 534 blocks in 38 districts. The tenure of all elected members of various Panchayat institutions have expired and the development works in the Panchayats are being monitored by the members of the Panchayat Consultative Committees.