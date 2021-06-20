India’s first Covid vaccine for children may get nod soon

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: India’s first Covid-19 vaccine for children between the age group of 12 and 18, ZyCoV-D, has been sent by pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila for emergency use authorisation to the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) after its clinical trials ended successfully in the country.

The much-awaited vaccination of children is expected to begin once ZyCoV-D gets the DCGI nod in the next eight to ten days. Although the actual trials end in February 2022, as per guidelines, sources said, vaccination of children can be launched if DGCI gives an emergency approval midway. Clinical trials began in February this year. Sources said, emergency approval to vaccinate both children and adults has been sought.

Dr Amit Bhate, who headed the clinical trials of ZyCoV-D at Jeevan Rekha Hospital, Belagavi --- which is one of the 20 centres where trials were held--- said, “It is a three-dose vaccine and children and adults will have to take the second dose 28 days after the first dose and the third dose on the 56th day.’’ In each of the 20 centres, including Jeevan Rekha, 20 children between the age group of 12 and 18 have undergone clinical trials.