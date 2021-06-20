STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IUML hits out at proposed two-child norm of Assam govt

The former MP also pointed out the exemption offered to scheduled castes and tribes and tea tribe people in the proposed policy.

Published: 20th June 2021 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday condemned the Assam government's proposed population policy and termed it "anti-secular and unconstitutional".

The party also hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for advocating a two-child norm for availing benefits under specific state government schemes and exempting certain communities from it.

"This policy of Assam is not only discriminatory but anti-secular and unconstitutional," IUML National President K M Kader Mohideen said in a statement.

He further said that all secular and democratic forces of the country should unite against this policy and force the Assam government to withdraw this "anti-national, unconstitutional policy of discrimination and destruction".

"The chief minister seems to take pleasure in dividing the people and ruining the family life," Mohideen said, adding that Sarma was behaving "as the dictator in the Hitlerian fashion".

ALSO READ: Assam to soon implement its population policy in government schemes

The former MP also took exception to the exemption offered to scheduled castes and tribes and tea tribe people in the proposed policy.

"He (Sarma) has announced that families with more than two children, mostly Muslims, will have no right to get any government job nor will they receive any benefits from the government's welfare schemes nor will they be permitted to contest in the local body elections.

"But people belonging to scheduled castes and tribes and tea tribes are given exemption to have four to five children," he added.

Sarma had recently said the state government is mooting a population policy, which will enable only families with not more than two children to avail benefits under certain state government schemes.

Assam currently has a two-child norm, along with requirements of minimum educational qualifications and functional sanitary toilets, for contesting in gaon panchayat polls as per an amendment in 2018 to the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam govt Indian Union Muslim League two child policy BJP Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp