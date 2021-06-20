STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata Diary: All that is happening in the 'City of Joy'

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has sought the help of private hospitals to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination in the city.

Published: 20th June 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

People ride bicycles on Howrah Bridge during the biweekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Private hospitals' help sought for ramping up vaccine drive

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sought the help of private hospitals to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination in the city and offered properties belonging to it for private units to organise off-site vaccination drives.

The issues related to vaccination were discussed during a meeting with senior officials of private hospitals at the civic headquarters on Thursday. The hospitals were asked to place more orders for vaccines than what they are doing now so that more people can be brought under the vaccination net.

The state government will help source COVID vaccines for private hospitals so that they do not have to slow down their vaccination pace because of any supply issues, said the officials.

Formula to evaluate Class 12 students ready

In lieu of Class 12 examinations in the 2020-21 academic year, the Bengal higher secondary council has decided to evaluate students by giving 40 per cent weightage to their performance in Class 10 board exams and 60 per cent in class 11 annual exams.

The state education department decided to scrap Higher Secondary 2021 exams because of the surge in COVID cases.

Instead, it has decided that combined weightage of the two exams (Class 10 and Class 11) will be added to 30-mark practicals (for lab-based subjects) or 20-mark project work (for non-lab subjects) and this will be considered the "principal basis of evaluation" to arrive at the final marks of Class 12 candidate.

While factoring in the secondary exam marks, students’ performance in the best four subjects (carrying 400 marks) will be considered.

Candidates to write XLAT from home on July 18

St Xavier's University, New Town, which had postponed the Xavier Law Admission Test (XLAT) in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has scheduled the test for July 18. Aspirants can write the tests online from home.

The computer-based test that would have required visiting examination centres was to be held in nine cities, including Kolkata, on April 25. Now, the test will be internet-based. If an aspirant has poor connectivity at home, he or she can go to the campus and use the university’s facilities to write the test, said the varsity officials.

Action recommended against three city hospitals

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission on Friday recommended legal action against three private hospitals in Kolkata. A probe found that the three hospitals, with common ownership, lacked adequate infrastructure and had presented inflated bills to patients and were operating with healthcare personnel who were not qualified.

One of the complainants told the commission that he had deposited Rs 1 lakh during admission and when the patient was discharg- ed after a day, he was refunded only Rs 20,000. The patient was charged `80,000 for one day’s treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata West Bengal Kolkata news West Bengal news Kolkata Municipal Corporation
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp