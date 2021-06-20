STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray criticises Congress over 'going solo' remarks

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has been talking about contesting elections on its own. NCP and Sena have said they will fight together.

Published: 20th June 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray indirectly criticised Congress, while addressing his party workers on the 55th anniversary of Shiv Sena, saying that this is not the time to do politics, but help the state overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

This comes a day after Congress said that although it will support the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of which it is a part, the party will not form poll pacts with Sena and NCP, the other two parties in the coalition government.

"If we talk of contesting elections solo now, people ridiculeus. Which party does not want to win a s ma ny seats as possible fight elections on its own? But this is not the time for such announcements," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has been talking about contesting elections on its own. NCP and Sena have said they will fight together.

Thackeray said every party should take pride in its work, but that should not hurt the self-esteem of others. "Every party has to expand, but we cannot do politics all the time," Thackeray said. The Shiv Sena president also said Sena has self-respect and will not bow in front of anyone for power.

