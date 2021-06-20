STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet Gram Pradhan from remote Uttarakhand hills who wants everyone vaccinated

Yogendra Singh Negi has got 196 elderly out of 198 vaccinated while two are yet to be due to health complications. 

Published: 20th June 2021 09:32 PM

Yogendra Singh Negi. (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Yogendra Singh Negi (35), gram pradhan of Dauda village panchayat in Rudraprayag district has emerged as a role model as he got over 400 people vaccinated through his efforts in his panchayat. 

Majority of them have no means to register, to travel to vaccination center and take care of themselves of after effects of vaccination. 

He has got 196 elderly out of 198 vaccinated while two are yet to be due to health complications. 

Harish Bisht (68), one of the elderly who vaccinated with the help of pradhan says, "The kid took care of me in every way. I got fever but he took good care of me."

He and his team also looks after people providing them essential diet and care after vaccination. 

He also requested the district administration to open a vaccination center in his panchayat which was accepted.

District administration also appreciated Negi for his efforts in vaccination drive in his panchayat.

Manuj Goyal, district magistrate of Rudraprayag district said, "Pradhan Negi ji jas been a beacon of vaccination drive in rural areas of the district. Representatives like him can make the drive successful contributing nationally in this fight against Covid 19 pandemic."

Rural areas of the state which have bad connectivity have been suffering from lesser vaccination. 

The state has total 14 districts out of which 9 are considered hilly districts with tough terrains and little to almost no infrastructure. 

On June 9, 2021 addressing digital divide in the hill state, Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to conduct door to door surveillance, inspection across 13 districts of the state, especially in remote areas and hamlets.

The court also directed the state government to form a 'District Task Force' to address the digital divide in the state.

"Unless it is carried out at war speed, it will be difficult to stop the onslaught of the third wave. This is war and we cannot leave our last man behind", the division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma. 

The court directed to form teams in every districts which will have a nurse, a home guard and one ASHA worker each which will go from door to door to check if people have any Covid symptoms and also gather data of vaccinated people in households. 

