Renowned Assamese academician Professor Dhiraj Bora passes away

GUWAHATI: Renowned physicist Professor Dhiraj Bora passed away on Saturday. He was the Vice Chancellor of Assam Science & Technology University. He did his schooling from the Daly College, Indore and passed out in 1968. Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among leaders who mourned the death.

"I am deeply saddened to know the untimely death of Dr. Dhiraj Bora, Vice Chancellor of Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati. As an academician, he was par excellent and contributed immensely to the growth of higher and technical education in Assam," Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said in a tweet.

His untimely departure is a great loss to the state and country. As a Chancellor, I will definitely miss Dr. Dhiraj Bora and his prudent company.



The Chief Minister's Office tweeted: "CM Dr @himantabiswa extends rich tributes to renowned physicist and educator Prof Dhiraj Bora on his demise. He was VC, Assam Science & Technology University, Guwahati & ex-Director, Institute of Plasma Research, Gujarat. He leaves behind a rich legacy in academia and education."

State’s Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that Bora's contributions as the vice chancellor of Assam Science & Technology University & former Director of the Institute of Plasma Research, Gujarat were enormous.