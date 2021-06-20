Three suspected cattle lifters lynched by mob in Tripura

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Three persons were lynched by a mob in Tripura on the suspicion that they were cattle lifters.

The incident occurred in Khowai district on Sunday. The mob had tied two of the three persons before beating them to death.

The victims, Billal Mia (30), Joyed Hussain (28) and Saiful Islam (18), were allegedly ferrying cattle in a mini-truck when the vehicle was intercepted by the villagers.

Soon, the assault followed but Saiful managed to escape until he was caught by another group of villagers at a nearby place and thrashed. All of them were rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared them brought dead.

The police seized the mini-truck and five cattle.