STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand allows Char Dham Yatra from July 1, only local pilgrims can attend

On June 16, Uttarakhand High Court had remarked that the Char Dham Yatra will not be allowed until the court is convinced about Covid 19 safety.

Published: 20th June 2021 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced to resume Char Dhan Yatra from July 1 for local pilgrims of the three districts- Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi where the course shrines Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are located. 

From July 11, 2021 the yatra will be opened for pilgrims across the state, said officials. 

Subodh Uniyal, spokesperson for the government and state cabinet minister said, "The Char Dham Yatra will be opened from July 1 for pilgrims of districts where shrines are located with negative RTPCT/Rapid antigen report. For other districts the yatra will be opened from July 11."

On June 16, Uttarakhand High Court had remarked that the Char Dham Yatra will not be allowed until the court is convinced about Covid 19 safety.

The government was asked to take decision on the yatra and file a detailed affidavit about arrangements made till June 21, next date of hearing. 

Division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma while hearing a number of Covid 19 petitions clubbed together remarked, "We won't allow Char Dham Yatra until and unless we are convinced about the safety (Covid 19)."

The court, commenting on the decision of resuming the yatra citing the example of Kumbh observed that last minute decisions do more harm than good.

"Last minute decisions do more harm than good. Kumbh could not be managed due to last minute decision and situation spiralled out of control," observed the bench. 

The bench recalling the spike in number of cases across the country during and aftermath of Kumbh remarked, "If it yet again happens, we cannot go around sullying our state's reputation."

Earlier, last month the court had directed the secretary to visit the place such as Kedarnath shrine and others and then take decision about opening tourism in the state including religious ones. 

The government on Sunday also decided to extend 'Covid Curfew' for a week starting from June 23 with few relaxations.

The shops of essential items will be allowed to open five days a week, hotels, restaurants and bars can function with 50% capacity but will remain close from 10 pm to 6 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Char Dham Yatra Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp