8-yr-old girl strangled to death with her 'salwar' in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: An eight-year old girl was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified miscreant in a village under Pasgawan police area here, police said on Monday.

The body of the girl with her 'salwar' wrapped around her neck was recovered from a sugarcane field on Sunday night, they said.

Relatives of the deceased have expressed apprehension of murder after rape.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhull told mediapersons that "prima facie, the deceased seemed to have been strangled to death".

He further said that a case has been lodged in this connection and further action will be taken after post-mortem.

Dhull said "five police teams coordinated by a Deputy SP have been formed for speedy workout of the case and arrest of the culprit".