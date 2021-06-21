STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

8-yr-old girl strangled to death with her 'salwar' in Uttar Pradesh

The body of the girl with her 'salwar' wrapped around her neck was recovered from a sugarcane field on Sunday night, police said.

Published: 21st June 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: An eight-year old girl was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified miscreant in a village under Pasgawan police area here, police said on Monday.

The body of the girl with her 'salwar' wrapped around her neck was recovered from a sugarcane field on Sunday night, they said.

Relatives of the deceased have expressed apprehension of murder after rape.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhull told mediapersons that "prima facie, the deceased seemed to have been strangled to death".

He further said that a case has been lodged in this connection and further action will be taken after post-mortem.

Dhull said "five police teams coordinated by a Deputy SP have been formed for speedy workout of the case and arrest of the culprit".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP girl murder
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp