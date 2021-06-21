STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid rising fuel prices, wedding procession uses bullock carts to reach venue in UP's Deoria

The groom and the 'baratis' rode bullock carts to reach the wedding venue in Pakri Bazar from his home in Kushari village, a distance of 35-km.

Published: 21st June 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bridgeroom riding on bullock cart. (Photo | Twitter)fuel

By ANI

DEORIA: To keep the traditions and customs alive, curb pollution and amid rising fuel prices a marriage procession in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria was taken out on bullock carts on Sunday.

The groom and the 'baratis' rode bullock carts to reach the wedding venue in Pakri Bazar from his home in Kushari village, a distance of 35-km.

Speaking to reporters, Chhote Lal Pal, the groom said, "I always wanted that my marriage procession should go on bullock carts because vehicles cause pollution and this has been the old tradition. Our new generation does not know about it and those who know have forgotten them. Our ancestors used to take out marriage processions on bullock carts. To keep these traditions alive, I thought my marriage procession will go on bullock carts. We are travelling to Pakri Bazar from my home in Kushari village, which is a distance of around 35-km."

Byas Sahni, a barati said, "The intention is keeping the customs and tradition alive which people have forgotten. You already know the cost of petrol and diesel is touching the skies. This will not only cut costs but also help in curbing pollution and at the same time remind people of the ages of tradition. This is one of the unique marriage processions. Everybody is coming to see the procession. They are shooting it on their phones. It has become the talk of the village."

"We were thinking that in these times of inflation, we should control the costs and at the same time follow the customs which have been followed since ages," added Tabarak, another barati. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel prices UP wedding procession
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp