STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress MP urges two party MLAs to ask their sons to refuse government job

MP Bajwa made the appeal to MLAs Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey, whose sons Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa and Bhisham Pandey have been made police inspector and naiab tehsildar.

Published: 21st June 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Amid a divide in the Punjab Congress over the government jobs given to the sons of two MLAs, party MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday urged the party legislators to reject the offer.

MP Bajwa made the appeal to MLAs Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey, whose sons Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa and Bhisham Pandey have been made police inspector and naiab tehsildar respectively on "compassionate" ground, triggering the opposition outrage.

Partap Singh Bajwa is also the elder brother of Qadian MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa.

Rakesh Pandey is a Congress MLA from Ludhiana.

The government job beneficiary, Arjun Bajwa, is a grandson of former Punjab Minister Satnam Singh Bajwa, who, the Amarinder Singh government says, laid his life in 1987 for the sake of peace and harmony in the state.

Similarly, Bhisham Pandey is the grandson of former state minister Joginder Pal Pandey who, the government said earlier, was gunned down by terrorists in 1987.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said Satnam Singh Bajwa and Joginder Pal Pandey were mass leaders who served the public with distinction for many decades.

They laid down their lives defending the unity and integrity of the nation during the dark times of militancy in Punjab, said Bajwa.

"These two great leaders of the Indian National Congress in the true spirit of Punjabiyaat engaged in selfless service and strove for the betterment and prosperity for the people of the state. They upheld the flag of the Congress and its ideology," said Bajwa.

"Given their long legacy, I appeal to my younger brother, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, MLA and my associate Rakesh Pandey, MLA, to voluntarily give up the offer from the Cabinet of Punjab for jobs to their kin on compassionate grounds."

"I am certain that this would be the best way to honour the memories of the departed leaders," said Bajwa in the statement.

Several Congress leaders, party's Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar and party MLAs Kuljeet Nagra, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Pargat Singh -- have raised questions over their own government's decision of giving jobs to the sons of the two sitting MLAs and urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to rollback this "ill-advised" move.

In the Cabinet meeting also, five ministers -- Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Razia Sultana, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhbinder Sarkaria, are learnt to have also opposed this move.

Chief Minister Singh, however, remained unfazed amid the criticism from his own party men as well as the opposition and asserted that there was no question of rescinding the decision.

Nine Punjab ministers and four party Members of Parliament (MP) had on Sunday backed the decision of providing jobs to the sons of two sitting legislators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Partap Singh Bajwa Punjab Congress Fatehjang Singh Bajwa Rakesh Pandey Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa Bhisham Pandey
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp