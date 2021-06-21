COVID-19: 21 cases of Delta plus variant identified in Maharashtra, two in Mumbai

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Monady registered 21 cases of the Delta Plus Covid variant, the mutant version of the Delta variant.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that from each district they have collected the 100 samples since May 15 and total 7500 samples were sent for testing, out of which 21 cases of the Delta plus variant were found.

In this, the nine cases of the new variants have been found in Ratnagiri, 7 in Jalgaon, 2 in Mumbai, one in Palghar and one each in Sindhudurg and Thane.

The new variant has acquired a mutation which can circumvent the body's immunity, scientists say, adding as of now it is no cause for concern.

On Delta plus variant, Maharashtra took a decision on genome sequencing.

The minister said that the authorities are trying to collect details of those infected with the mutant version of the Delta variant.

"We are reaching these people details like where they travelled, their contact tracing, past history, whether they were vaccinated, first dose or both doses. Besides these people were reinfectiled by Covid 19. We are checking all details and preparing their index," Tope said.