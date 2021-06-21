STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh sets national record as over 16.41 lakh take vaccines on single day

They said MP's feat during the day accounted for almost 20 per cent of all inoculations conducted against the coronavirus infection in the country during the day.

Published: 21st June 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

By Express News Service

Bhopal: Breaking Andhra Pradesh's achievement of inoculating 13.59 lakh people with the COVID-19 vaccines in a single day, Madhya Pradesh on Monday set national record by rendering the vaccine jabs to over 16.41 lakh people on the International Yoga Day.

According to Madhya Pradesh government's official statement, 16.41 lakh people till 10 pm had been administered free jabs in the 52 districts till 8 pm and the process was still underway at many places.

Enthused by the success, the state's CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributed the state's single day vaccination record to the public participation model. "We brought the COVID second wave under control with public participation and the same public participation has ensured that we have achieved 15 lakh plus vaccination against the targeted 10 lakh vaccination for the Maha Abhiyan (mega campaign on International Yoga Day). Around 20% of the total vaccination in the country on Monday happened in MP alone," Chouhan said.

"After today's Maha Abhiyan's success, the routine COVID vaccinatiom will continue as in the past in coming days, but yet another mega vaccination drive will happen in the state between July 1 and 3, as we're hopeful of getting 50 lakh vaccine doses from the centre till end of this month. After we decided 10 lakh vaccination doses for International Yoga Day, the state got 5 lakh additional doses from the centre," an elated Chouhan added.

The CM also hinted at opening coaching classes and colleges next month, if the vaccination continues at such rapid pace.

"The single day success of MP has also meant an end to all myths pertaining to vaccination as Parasari village in Datia district where I launched the mega campaign, saw large number of scheduled caste population coming for the vaccination, while in my native Sehore district, tribal population took the jabs in big numbers, putting an end to all myths and rumours blocking success of COVID vaccinatiom," Chouhan maintained.

Importantly, to achieve the target, 7000 vaccination centres were set up in 52 districts of the state. A festive atmosphere was created at all the centers and the people who came to get the vaccine were also welcomed by applying tilak on forehead. .

Special arrangements for the elderly and differently abled were made at the vaccinatiom centers.
To make the vaccination campaign a success, a motivator was appointed at each vaccine centre with suitable arrangements at the centres. The members of the Council of Ministers including the Chief Minister himself, MPs, MLAs, public representatives of urban and rural areas, religious leaders including members of the Crisis Management Group, social workers and enlightened citizens of different sections played the role of motivator.

Celebrities extended their cooperation

On the call of Chief Minister, celebrities from different areas of the state also participated enthusiastically in the vaccination campaign. In this, sports, literature, art, music, education, poets, actors and gurus of various religions, including Nobel laureate Shri Kailash Satyarthi, also issued an appeal on social media for vaccination. Also played the role of motivator at vaccination centers.

The mega campaign also saw all political bitterness taking a backseat, as the main opposition Congress and it's ex-state president Arun Yadav too appealed all to get vaccinated in large numbers. Their tweets were promptly retweeted by the CM.

Gifts for vaccine beneficiaries

"We are offering free bus tickets to passengers getting vaccinated at the Navlaka vaccination centre for one-time journey," Prime Route Bus Owners Association president Govind Sharma told PTI.

"We have suffered huge losses due to COVID-19. Therefore, we are praying that this vaccination drive gets successful and this pandemic gets over soon," he said.

Sharma informed at the Navlaka centre, the association is also getting drivers, conductors and cleaners vaccinated against coronavirus.

Officials said for the first time, vaccination centres have been set up at three shopping malls in Indore.

The owner of these malls, Karan Chhabra, informed that they are offering selfie sticks and other gifts on the spot to those getting jabs at these centres.

Those getting vaccinated at these sites will be eligible to take part in a lucky draw where a refrigerator and other gifts are on offer, he said.

People coming to get vaccines are also being offered snacks.

