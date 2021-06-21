STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delta variant was main circulating strain during second Covid wave in Chandigarh: PGIMER

The director of the city-based premier medical institute, Jagat Ram, also advised people to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour and opt for vaccination to break the infection's chain of transmission

Published: 21st June 2021 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 was the main circulating strain in Chandigarh during the recent second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said on Monday.

The director of the city-based premier medical institute, Jagat Ram, also advised people to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour and opt for vaccination to break the infection's chain of transmission, and halt the impending threat of a third wave.

"To study whether there was any change in the circulating strain in the Union Territory of Chandigarh during the second wave, 25 stored positive samples of the period -- 05.05.2021 to 24.05.2021 -- were sent for whole genome sequencing to the NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) in New Delhi," he said Ninety-two per cent of these samples belonged to residents of Chandigarh, Ram said, according to a statement issued by the PGIMER.

"During the second wave, the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) and Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) were found to be present among 61 per cent and 30 per cent of the samples respectively which were sent for whole genome sequencing to the NCDC," Ram said.

The director said that for two samples, sequencing could not be performed due to low content of genomic material.

The department of virology at the institute has been carrying out Covid testing through RT-PCR since March 2020 and till date, more than 2.5 lakh samples have been tested, Ram said.

Dean for academic, G D Puri, said that fortunately no case of the Delta plus variant was reported in the samples sent.

Ram said that a major sign of relief is the cooling down of the second wave and the total tally of positive patients is low in Chandigarh.

But still, there is no room for complacency, he said.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, had reported 22 cases on Sunday.

So far, the infection has claimed 806 lives with the union territory's infection count at 61,430, according to a Sunday medical bulletin.

The city currently has 353 active cases.

Seventy patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 60,271, the bulletin had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SARS-CoV-2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER Delta variant
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp