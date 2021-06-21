No scientific evidence shows link between Covid vaccine and infertility: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Covid vaccines do not cause infertility and the vaccines' negative impact on fertility among people of reproductive age was a misconception, the Centre on Monday clarified.

Such superstitions and myths have been reported from a section of healthcare workers and frontline workers, including the nurses, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that such misinformation and rumours were observed to be spreading in the community during the vaccination drives earlier too in case of polio and measles-rubella.

None of the available vaccines affects fertility as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects, said the ministry. The vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety and efficacy are assured, the ministry further said.

“Furthermore, in order to curb the prevalent myth regarding infertility due to Covid vaccination, the Government of India has clarified that there is no scientific evidence suggesting Covid vaccination can cause infertility in men and women,” the government said.

It added that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid has recommended the vaccination for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the vaccination.