Over 6.27 lakh people administered Covid vaccine on International Yoga Day: Anil Vij

The state Health Minister had told reporters on Sunday that a target has been set to vaccinate 2.5 lakh people during this drive.

Published: 21st June 2021 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A mega anti-Covid vaccination drive was conducted in Haryana on International Yoga Day with 6.27 lakh people receiving their jabs on Monday, state Health Minister Anil Vij said.

He had told reporters on Sunday that a target has been set to vaccinate 2.5 lakh people during this drive.

However, in a tweet on Monday, Vij informed that 6.27 lakh people have got their jabs.

"Under the mega vaccination day today, 6.27 lakh people in Haryana have been given Covid vaccine," Vij said.

He said that in Gurgaon alone over one lakh people had received their jab.

"It is a historic day for the people of Haryana in the efforts made to contain the spread of COVID-19," the minister said, according to an official statement.

He thanked health department officials for their effort to vaccinate a large number of people in one day.

Vij said that so far 76,59,624 eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state which includes over 10.32 lakh people in Gurgaon.

Notably, people aged 18 and above are eligible to receive vaccine.

He also shared that so far 5,56,030 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Ambala while 2,76,061 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Bhiwani till date.

Among other districts, as many as 2,65,284 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Panchkula till date while 2,73,029 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Panipat and 1,97,691 in Charkhi Dadri, he said.

The state on Monday recorded 29 more Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,275, while 162 new cases pushed the infection tally to 7,67,580.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include four each from Panipat and Hisar districts and three from Bhiwani.

Of the new cases, Jind recorded 29 infections while 19 cases were from Palwal.

The total active cases in the state stands at 2,337, it said.

So far, 7,55,968 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent, it said.

The positivity rate is 7.87 percent, the added.

