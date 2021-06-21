STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patna airport handled transportation of 15.5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine till Jun 10: AAI

The coronavirus pandemic's second wave, which is receding now, badly hit the country during April and May.

Published: 21st June 2021 04:35 PM

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Patna airport has handled transportation of over 15.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine till June 10, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Monday.

A total of 705 filled oxygen cylinders and 718 plus oxygen concentrators have been transported through the Patna airport by the Indian Air Force since April 9 to overcome the oxygen crisis in the country, the AAI's statement said.

In these two months, various states complained about the lack of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

"More than 15.5 lakh of Covid vaccine vials have been transported through various airlines till June 10, 2021, through Patna Airport," the AAI's statement said.

AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports, including the Ahmedabad airport, across the country.

India logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 3,88,135 with 1,422 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 65 days.

