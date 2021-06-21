Punjab Congress infighting: Amarinder Singh to meet AICC panel in Delhi Tuesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid infighting in Punjab Congress, CM Captain Amarinder Singh is scheduled to meet the central team, which has been deputed to resolve the differences, on Tuesday. Ahead of the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met party leaders from the state on Monday.The latest bone of contention is Amarinder’s decision to grant government jobs to sons of two sitting legislators. Last week, the Punjab goverment had appointed Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa as an inspector in Punjab Police and Bhisham

Pandey as a naib tehsildar in the revenue department on “compassionate” grounds. Bajwa and Pandey are sons of Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Ludhiana legislator Rakesh Pandey, respectively.The appointment has created trouble in the state with many party leaders, including ministers and MLAs, opposing the move. These include the State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and MLAs Kuljeet Nagra, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Pargat Singh, who want the “ill-advised” decision rolled back. In the Cabinet meeting also, five ministers -- Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa,

Razia Sultana, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhbinder Sarkaria -- are learnt to have also opposed this move. Amid the criticism, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday urged the party legislators to tell their sons to reject the job offer. Bajwa is the brother of the Qadian MLA. The latest dispute comes in the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between Singh and party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu has been seeking a prominent role in the party.