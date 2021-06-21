STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharad Pawar calls Opposition meet amid talks of anti-BJP alliance for 2024 polls

The leaders will chalk out the future strategy to fight against the BJP unitedly, NCP sational spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The process to cobble together a united national front against the BJP at a time when the ruling party’s chips are down, picked up momentum on Monday with NCP chief Sharad Pawar calling a meeting of leaders of Opposition parties at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. It will be co-chaired by Trinamool leader Yashwant Sinha.

The process was said to be ideated by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who met Pawar on Monday, their second meeting in as many weeks. For the record though, Kishor said he will not be present at Tuesday’s meeting, adding he does not believe any third or fourth front can successfully challenge the BJP.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held under the banner of Rashtra Manch floated by Yashwant Sinha in 2018. Invites have been sent to leaders associated with the Manch, but informal invites have also gone to some other Opposition leaders. Those associated with Manch include Sanjay Singh (AAP), Manoj K Jha (RJD), Ghanshyam Tiwari (SP), Manish Tewari and Shatrughan Sinha (both Congress), Sharad Yadav and Arun Shourie. 

Tewari and Shatrughan Sinha are unlikely to attend. They anyway need approval from the party high command to participate. Invites have also gone to CPI’s D Raja and CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury.“The invites have not been sent to political parties but to party leaders who have been associated with the Rashtra Manch in the past or have been associated with Pawar’s discussion on national scenarios. The discussion will be on the national agenda - economy, harmony, Covid-19 and leadership among others,” said a leader associated with the Rashtra Manch.

NCP minister and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the party’s national council will meet hours before Pawar’s interaction with Opposition leaders.“The country is going through a very difficult phase. There is huge anger against the BJP-led Central government. Various issues will be discussed in this meeting and the future strategy chalked out,” Malik said.

The gameplan
With the Congress failing to seize the initiative to build a rainbow coalition, analysts see Sharad Pawar trying to position himself as the hub of an alternative non-BJP, non-Congress front

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP Opposition unity anti-Modi coalition
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp