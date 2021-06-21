STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Use satellite TV to bridge learning gap of students: Parliament panel to top officials

The agenda of the meeting was "Plans for bridging the learning gap caused due to COVID-19 pandemic".

Published: 21st June 2021 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

But parents must have a say in deciding what kind of online learning they want for their children, and how much of it they want.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel on Monday recommended the use of satellite television to top officials of the education ministry and the CBSE for bridging the learning gap of students caused due to schools being closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.

The panel also decided to call officials from the ISRO at its next meeting.

Top officials of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the education ministry deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, on Monday.

The agenda of the meeting was "Plans for bridging the learning gap caused due to COVID-19 pandemic".

The members of the panel, including Sahasrabuddhe, underlined that all efforts should be made to bridge the learning gap of students and strongly suggested the use of satellite television such as Doordarshan DTH as it has more penetration than smartphones and does not require internet facility, the sources said.

Sahasrabuddhe emphasised that subject-wise classes can be broadcast on specific Doordarshan channels, also in regional languages, and it can be watched by many students in remote areas, the sources said.

The members of the panel said this model has been adopted by Gujarat and Odisha and other states can also implement it.

It was decided at the meeting that besides the officials from the education ministry, officials of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and several states will be called at the next meeting of the panel to discuss the use of satellite television for bridging the learning gap of students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE COVID-19 Online Learning Central Board of Secondary Education National Council of Educational Research and Training
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp