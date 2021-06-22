STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

81 lakh get shots as jabs rise 62 per cent in one day

The vaccination drive has been ramped up by the increased availability of vaccines and streamlining of the supply chain.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India recorded a whopping 62% jump in vaccination numbers on Monday, jabbing nearly 81 lakh people against the 31-lakh figure it achieved on Sunday. Monday also marked the beginning of the Centre taking charge of providing free shots to all adults in government hospitals across the country. It opened the walk-in window to all eligible beneficiaries.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight Covid-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per its new policy, the Centre would procure 75% of vaccines and supply them to the states for free. Private hospitals, on the other hand, will continue procuring the remaining 25% vaccines and charging the beneficiaries. The vaccination drive has been ramped up by the increased availability of vaccines and streamlining of the supply chain. Besides, advance information on vaccine availability for June helped states plan effectively, the Centre claimed. 

A dashboard maintained by the Centre on vaccination showed that the number of government vaccination centres increased by over 20,000 on Monday, while private vaccination centres remained around 2,000. As on Monday, there were 67,839 government hospitals offering vaccinations.The dashboard showed BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh leading the drive with nearly 15.5 lakh inoculations in a day. It was followed by Karnataka where about 11 lakh beneficiaries received the jabs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp