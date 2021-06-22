CBSE, CISCE given 1 day to address marking concern

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBSE and the CISCE to respond by Tuesday to the concerns raised by some students and parents on the schemes of both the boards formulated to evaluate Class XII students, whose exam was cancelled due to the pandemic.A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said it would hear the response of counsel for the CBSE and the CISCE.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for intervener UP Parents Association in Lucknow, said the option to students for external examination as given in the CBSE’s scheme would be a premium for those students who could not do well in internal assessment.

“This option should be given at the very initial stage to both student and school to opt for either external examination or internal assessment. If any school or student does not want to opt for this internal assessment then a date may be fixed for external examination in mid-July or any date found conducive for holding of the examination.” The bench said that there should be some ray of hope for the students and there should not be any confusion.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has informed the top court that a dispute resolution mechanism, timeline for the declaration of result, and date for holding optional examination has been incorporated in its policy to compute marks for Class XII students. It added that disputes regarding the computation of results can be referred to a committee constituted by the CBSE.

Further, if a student is not satisfied with the results, then he/she can register online for giving an optional examination.The board also clarified that the result of Class XII students as computed following the assessment policy will be declared before July 31 and the optional exam will be conducted between August 15 to September 15, depending on the pandemic conditions.