Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8 per cent efficacy in phase 3 trial data

Covaxin has shown 77.8 per cent efficacy in phase 3 trial data approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The delay in submitting phase III data of the vaccine had led to questions being raised at various points of time.

The release of the data comes a short while after two studies showed that Covaxin produces fewer antibodies than Covishield. Many experts had warned against reading too much into the findings and asked people to wait for the Phase 3 trials data then.

​Covaxin is one of the three vaccines currently being used in India. The other two vaccines are Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Sputnik V, which was brought to India by Dr Reddy's.

India has administered over 28 crore Covid vaccine jabs till date.

Bharat Biotech is expected to produce 2.6 crore doses of the vaccine in June.

The company developed the vaccine in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

