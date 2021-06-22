STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID: MP extends ban on bus service with Maharashtra till June 30

The Madhya Pradesh government has lifted the ban on bus operations with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from June 15.

Published: 22nd June 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers try to board a bus to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, from Gurugram, on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The existing ban on inter-state movement of passenger buses between Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Maharashtra, imposed when a surge was recorded in COVID-19 cases, was on Tuesday extended up to June 30, an official said.

An order of this effect was issued by MP's additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena, the official said here.

Earlier order, issued on June 15, was effective till June 22.

The Madhya Pradesh government has lifted the ban on bus operations with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from June 15.

The MP government had prohibited movement of inter-state buses as part of efforts to curb coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rose to 7,89,415 after the state reported 65 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 8,806 as 22 more patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said.

A total of 318 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, after which the recovery count touched 7,78,902, it said.

The official pointed out that 31 of the state's 52 districts did not report a single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

"Indore and Bhopal added 15 and 13 cases, taking their respective tallies to 1,52,776 and 1,23,045. While Indore reported one death, after which its toll reached 1,377, Bhopal's toll remained unchanged at 972. MP now has 1,707 active cases, with Bhopal accounting for 522 and Indore 344," the official said.

With 64,415 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,15,32,528.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,415, new cases 65, death toll 8,806, recovered 7,78,902, active cases 1,707, number of tests so far 1,15,32,528.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh Lockdown
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp