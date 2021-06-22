COVID: MP extends ban on bus service with Maharashtra till June 30

By PTI

BHOPAL: The existing ban on inter-state movement of passenger buses between Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Maharashtra, imposed when a surge was recorded in COVID-19 cases, was on Tuesday extended up to June 30, an official said.

An order of this effect was issued by MP's additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena, the official said here.

Earlier order, issued on June 15, was effective till June 22.

The Madhya Pradesh government has lifted the ban on bus operations with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from June 15.

The MP government had prohibited movement of inter-state buses as part of efforts to curb coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rose to 7,89,415 after the state reported 65 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 8,806 as 22 more patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said.

A total of 318 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, after which the recovery count touched 7,78,902, it said.

The official pointed out that 31 of the state's 52 districts did not report a single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

"Indore and Bhopal added 15 and 13 cases, taking their respective tallies to 1,52,776 and 1,23,045. While Indore reported one death, after which its toll reached 1,377, Bhopal's toll remained unchanged at 972. MP now has 1,707 active cases, with Bhopal accounting for 522 and Indore 344," the official said.

With 64,415 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,15,32,528.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,415, new cases 65, death toll 8,806, recovered 7,78,902, active cases 1,707, number of tests so far 1,15,32,528.