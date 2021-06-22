Maharashtra reports 8,470 new COVID cases, 188 deaths; over 5.52 lakh vaccinated in last 24 hours

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 8,470 new coronavirus cases - up from 6,270 cases a day ago - taking its COVID-19 tally to 59,87,521, while 188 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 1,18,795, the state health department said.

As many as 9,043 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,42,258, a statement from the health department said.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 6,270 new coronavirus cases, a four-month low daily count, and 94 deaths.

There are now 1,23,340 active cases in the state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 95.9 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent, the statement said.

The health department said 2,16,861 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and added that so far, 3,98,86,554 tests have been conducted in the state.

According to the statement, Mumbai city reported 568 new cases and 10 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,21,099 and the toll to 15,315.

In the wider Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 1,784 cases and 33 deaths.

This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,79,123 and the deaths to 31,401, it said.

The Nashik division reported 662 cases and 19 deaths, the health department said.

The Pune division recorded 2,206 cases and 37 deaths, of which 17 came from Satara district alone, the statement said.

The Kolhapur division reported 3,019 fresh cases and 66 deaths, of which rural parts of Sangli and Ratnagiri districts reported 17 and 16 fatalities, respectively, it said.

The Aurangabad division registered 164 new infections and five deaths, while the Latur division added 312 cases and 15 fatalities, the statement said.

The Akola division reported 254 cases and five deaths, while the Nagpur division registered 69 infections and eight fatalities, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,87,521; new cases 8,470; deaths 1,18,795; recoveries 57,42,258; active cases 1,23,340; total tests so far 3,98,86,554.

The state on Tuesday administered a state record 5.52 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bettering the 5.34 lakh figure achieved on April 26, a senior official said.

The state, till 8pm on Tuesday, had given 5,52,909 doses, and the actual figure could increase further, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said.

The number of doses administered so far in Maharashtra stands at 2.85 crore, officials said.