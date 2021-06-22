STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP leaders discuss party's future policies, role in 2024 Lok Sabha polls at its executive meeting

The meeting was chaired by Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and attended by party leaders Supriya Sule, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare among others.

Published: 22nd June 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCP held its national executive meeting on Tuesday and discussed the current national issues, the party's future policies and its role in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The meeting, which was held at Pawar's residence here, lasted for about two hours.

The future goals of the party were discussed in detail at the meeting, Pawar said in a series of tweets in Marathi and English.

"I had a detailed discussion with my committee members on our future policies, our role in the next Lok Sabha (polls) and current national issues," he said.

ALSO READ | Wider alliance of anti-BJP parties necessary: NCP leader after Sharad Pawar-Prashant Kishor meet

Among various issues, the meeting also discussed the local body elections to be held in Mumbai next year, Patel said.

"The party's work was evaluated at the meeting, which also discussed the state elections to be held next year," the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters.

Pawar is scheduled to host a meeting of the leaders from several opposition parties and eminent personalities at his residence later in the day to discuss the current scenario in the country amid the speculation about the possible formation of a third front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A senior NCP leader, meanwhile, said the meeting to be hosted by Pawar has been organised by Rashtra Manch convenor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha.

"Sinha had approached Pawar in this connection and the NCP chief agreed to host the meeting.All the leaders participating in the meeting have been invited by the Rashtra Manch, not the NCP," he said.

"This meeting is highly overrated and speculative," he added.

