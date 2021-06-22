STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA court clears Assam MLA and activist Akhil Gogoi of charges under UAPA in one case

NIA Special Judge Pranjal Das did not frame charges against Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested in December 2019, in connection with the case registered in the Chabua police station.

Published: 22nd June 2021

Assam activist Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar MLA and activist Akhil Gogoi (File Photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday cleared Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi in one of the two cases against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam.

NIA Special Judge Pranjal Das did not frame charges against Gogoi, who was arrested in December 2019, in connection with the case registered in the Chabua police station.

The court also discharged his two associates, Jagatjit Gohain and Bhupen Gogoi, of all charges under UAPA in the case.

“I come to the considered finding that there is no justification to frame charges against A-1 Sri Akhil Gogoi under the charge sheeted penal provisions of IPC or other penal sections and that he is liable to be discharged,” NIA Special Judge Pranjal Das said.

Gogoi, president of the Raijor Dal, was earlier granted bail in the original case filed at the Chabua police station, which was later transferred to the NIA.

The NIA is investigating two cases, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations, related to the alleged role of Gogoi and his three colleagues in the violent protests.

Charges were framed against his third associate, Bhaskarjyoti Phukan, but not under the UAPA but under Section 144 IPC (Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon) and the case has been now transferred to the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Dibrugarh.

The NIA court is also hearing on Tuesday the cases of the Chandmari police station which was also transferred to the NIA.

The court had rejected his bail application in the Chandmari police station case in August last year following which he had challenged it in the Gauhati High Court.

After the high court rejected Gogoi's bail plea, he moved the Supreme Court which decided not to "consider the petition at this stage".

Gogoi, who has been in judicial custody for more than a year and a half, had won the Assembly elections from the Sivasagar seat contesting as an independent. He heads the political party Raijor Dal which was floated last year against the backdrop of the anti-CAA protests.

The cases were later handed over to the NIA and they were booked under UAPA for their alleged role in the violent protest and their possible links with Maoist elements.

(With ENS inputs)

