With over 16 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, Madhya Pradesh tops India's vaccination chart on June 21

Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the state government has set up 7,000 centres under the 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' campaign to intensify the inoculation drive.

Published: 22nd June 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 03:02 PM

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Monday administered 16,73,858 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest ever among states in the country in a single day so far.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday, in a landmark achievement, 80,95,314 doses have been administered on the first day of the new phase of COVID-19 Vaccination. This is the highest single-day number of jabs in the world.

According to a statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh government, a total of 3,75,962 vaccine doses were administered in the Bhopal division which includes 8 districts - Betul, Bhopal, Harda, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore and Vidisha on Monday, as part of state's 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' campaign that coincided with the International Day of Yoga.

As many as 3,88,401 vaccine doses were administered in the Indore division which comprises 8 districts - Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dhar, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa and Khargone. The Gwalior Division, comprising 8 districts - Ashoknagar, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Gwalior Morena, Sheopur and Shivpur, administered 1,93,435 jabs.

The Jabalpur division which comprises 8 districts - Balaghat, Chhindwara, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Narsinghpur and Seoni, recorded 2,07,160 doses. As many as 2,54,757 vaccine doses were administered in the Ujjain Division which comprises seven districts including Agar, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur and Ujjain.

In the Sagar division which includes 5 districts - Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Sagar and Tikamgarh, 1,01,351 vaccine doses were administered on Monday.

As many as 152792 vaccine doses were administered in the Rewa Division which comprises 7 districts including Anuppur, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli and Umaria.

As the centralised free vaccination policy began on Monday under which the Government of India will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens above 18 years of age, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the state government has set up 7,000 centres under the 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' campaign to intensify the inoculation drive.

Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "On one hand we are strengthening healthcare infrastructure and conducting maximum testing, and on the other hand, we have to ensure mass vaccination." 

ALSO WATCH | On June 21, Andhra Pradesh vaccinated over 13 lakh people on a single day
 

