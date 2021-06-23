STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central Vista: CPWD extends deadline to submit bids for three new office buildings to July 14

These new buildings will come on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is currently located.

Published: 23rd June 2021 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 10:42 PM

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPWD has extended till July 14 the last date to submit bids for the three new office buildings under the Common Central Secretariat being built as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Earlier, the last date to submit bids was June 23.

According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), technical bids can be submitted till July 14 and they will be opened on the same day.

It said the last date for submission of bids and opening of technical bids has been extended due to "administrative reason".

Last month, the CPWD had invited bids for three new office buildings under the Common Central Secretariat along Rajpath at a cost of Rs 3,269 crore and Rs 139 crore was set aside for five year's maintenance.

These new buildings will come on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is currently located.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of development in projects being executed under the Centra Vista redevelopment plan, sources said.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3 km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice president enclave .

