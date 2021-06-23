STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DRDO set to back in action with 'Agni Prime' test scheduled next week

A defence official associated with the project said the state-of-the-art Agni Prime has been developed with the cutting-edge technologies used in 4,000-km range Agni-IV and 5,000-km Agni-V missiles.

Published: 23rd June 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Agni Prime is a variant of Agni-I missile (seen in the photo)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a lull of more than three months due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic
leading to restriction in movement of manpower, material and machinery, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to back in action.

The premier defence agency that came to the rescue of people during the pandemic by developing and transferring 52 new technologies, including the anti-Covid drug 2DG, ventilator, PPE, mask and pressure swing adsorption technique for oxygen plants at hospitals, is readying for the trial of a new Agni series missile early next week.

Defence sources said the brand new missile, a variant of Agni-I, will be flight tested from a defence facility off Odisha coast any time between June 28 and 29. Initially christened as ‘Agni Prime’, the missile will have a strike range of 1000 km to 1500 km.

Preparations are in full swing at the test facility for the past over a week amid the Covid restrictions. “Missile assembling and integration with the launcher, exclusively developed for the missile are nearing end. A notice to airmen (Notam) has already been issued for the scheduled test of the missile. If everything goes as per plan, the weapon will be test-fired on Monday,” the sources told The New Indian Express.

The DRDO had left the world awestruck after launching 12 missiles within a span of six weeks in September and October last year. The last missile technology tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of Odisha coast on March 5 was Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) that will help India develop long-range air-to-air missiles.

A defence official associated with Agni project said the Agni Prime has been developed with the cutting-edge technologies used in 4000-km range Agni-IV and 5000-km Agni-V missiles.

The two-stage and solid-fuelled missile will be guided by inertial navigation systems based on advanced ring-laser gyroscopes. Both stages have composite rocket motors and guidance systems are equipped with electromechanical actuators.

“Unlike the single-stage Agni-I, the double-stage Agni Prime will have a canister version with the flexibility to be fired from both road and rail-mobile launchers. The sleek missile that weighs less than that of the previous variant due to the integration of new technologies will be more lethal in terms of power and killing ability,” the official said refusing to divulge more specifications of the weapon.

First test-fired in May 1989 as India’s first intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Agni-I having a strike range of 700 km to 900 km was inducted in the armed forces in 2004. Once inducted after successful experimental trials, the Agn Prime is expected to replace the Agni-I missile. India has five missiles in its most ambitious Agni series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDO Agni Prime Agni missile
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp