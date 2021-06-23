STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat HC notice to IAF on plea of its employee unwilling to take COVID-19 vaccine

The court issued the notice to the IAF and central government and also directed the IAF not to take any coercive action against the petitioner till July 1.

Published: 23rd June 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine Covid

Image of vaccine being administered used for representation (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court has issued a notice to the Indian Air Force on a petition filed by one of its personnel posted in Jamnagar, challenging the show cause notice issued to him for termination of service after he expressed his unwillingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an order passed on Tuesday, a division bench of Justices A J Desai and A P Thaker issued the notice to the IAF and central government and also directed the IAF not to take any coercive action against the petitioner till July 1.

Petitioner Yogender Kumar, an IAF corporal, had moved the HC seeking a direction to quash the show cause notice dated May 10, 2021, in which the IAF stated that his stand against vaccination "verges to gross indiscipline", and his continuation in the service is likely to adversely impact the health of other "air warriors and AF civilians".

"The IAF is of the opinion that your continuation in the disciplined force like Indian Air Force is undesirable and you need to be separated from the service," the petitioner said quoting the notice issued to him.

The plea said the decision of respondent no.1 (IAF) to dismiss the petitioner for refusing to take vaccine is not only contrary to the guidelines of the Union of India, but also violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

"The termination from job due to unwillingness to take COVID-19 vaccine is completely illegal, unconstitutional and arbitrary on part of respondent no.1," Kumar said in his plea while seeking the court's direction to quash the notice and direct the IAF not to force him to get vaccinated.

The petitioner on February 26, 2021 wrote to the Commanding Officer of their squadron, expressing his unwillingness to take vaccination against COVID-19.

While refusing to get vaccinated, the petitioner in his application had told the IAF that he was using ayurvedic medicines to increase his immunity against COVID-19.

He had also told that he uses allopathic medicines only in emergency, or when a solution is not possible in the Ayurveda.

"I have some hesitation and my inner consciousness does not allow me to get vaccinated," he had stated in his application, as quoted in the plea moved before the HC.

Kumar had said that he may be excused from vaccination against COVID-19.

"The petitioner has the right to receive treatment of his choice and vaccination cannot be forced upon him. As per the central government, the vaccine is voluntary and not mandatory for individuals in the country," he said in his plea.

Kumar also said he was unwilling to get vaccinated as it is not fully approved by the administration and has been given emergency use authorisation, hence it should not be considered the only option for prevention against COVID-19.

He also cited newspaper reports related to deaths and adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

The petitioner also cited a Supreme Court judgment of 2018 to buttress his claim and said "he has the right to receive treatment of his choice and vaccination cannot be forced upon him."

Kumar in his plea said he is taking ayurvedic medicines and products suggested by the AYUSH ministry, and is also strictly following the guidelines of wearing mask, avoiding crowded places, using sanitiser and washing hands at regular intervals.

He does yoga and takes sufficient amount of vitamin C through fruits and vegetables, the petitioner said, adding that while these measures do not give 100 per cent protection from the infection, they have worked in his case so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat HC IAF employee vaccine hesitancy
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp