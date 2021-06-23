STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha Vikas Aghadi govt distributes control of prestigious temple trusts among alliance partners

During Congress and NCP regime, Shirdi trust was held by the Congress and for the first time, NCP will get this Rs 300-Rs 350 crores revenue-earning trust.

Published: 23rd June 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan

The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition currently ruling Maharashtra. (Express Illustrations)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi govt on Wednesday allocated the three prominent temple trust postings among the alliance partners. 

The Siddhi Vinayak Temple Trust, Mumbai chairman post has been given to Shiv Sena while Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Trust chairman has given to NCP and Congress will get Vittal Rukhamai Temple Trust, Pandharpur chairman post and other three alliance partners will share the respective trust members.

The NCP has appointed MLA Ashutosh Kale for the chairman post of Shirdi temple.  Earlier, the Congress and the NCP were vying for the chairman post of Shirdi temple trust, however, NCP finally got this prestigious post.

During Congress and NCP regime, Shirdi trust was held by the Congress and for the first time, NCP will get this Rs 300-Rs 350 crores revenue-earning trust.

While the Congress party has got another important temple trust – Vittal Rukhami Temple trust located in Pandharpur in Solapur district. There is a report that Congress MLA Praniti Shinde will likely be appointed as chairman of this Pandarpur trust.

Shiv Sena has already appointed Marathi film actor Adesh Bhandekar as chairman of Siddhivinayak Trust, Mumbai. 

The appointment of the chairman and members of these prestigious religious trust comes after the Bombay High Court directive to Shirdi trust on appointment the chairman within two weeks and had even asked to submit the report as well.

After forming the government, the government generally allocates the co-operations and trust among the alliance partners. But it has been more than 19 months, Uddhav Thackeray has not done these appointments.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders also have to appoint the chairman of CIDCO, Mhada and other important bodies. "There is lots of confusion among us over allocations of these co-operations. We had several meetings over this issue but no meeting reached to the conclusion. We are still discussing various posts allocations but no decision yet,” said senior Congress minister requested anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi govt Siddhi Vinayak Temple Shirdi Sai Baba temple Vittal Rukhamai Temple NCP Shiv Sena congress
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp