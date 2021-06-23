Maha Vikas Aghadi govt distributes control of prestigious temple trusts among alliance partners

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi govt on Wednesday allocated the three prominent temple trust postings among the alliance partners.

The Siddhi Vinayak Temple Trust, Mumbai chairman post has been given to Shiv Sena while Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Trust chairman has given to NCP and Congress will get Vittal Rukhamai Temple Trust, Pandharpur chairman post and other three alliance partners will share the respective trust members.

The NCP has appointed MLA Ashutosh Kale for the chairman post of Shirdi temple. Earlier, the Congress and the NCP were vying for the chairman post of Shirdi temple trust, however, NCP finally got this prestigious post.

During Congress and NCP regime, Shirdi trust was held by the Congress and for the first time, NCP will get this Rs 300-Rs 350 crores revenue-earning trust.

While the Congress party has got another important temple trust – Vittal Rukhami Temple trust located in Pandharpur in Solapur district. There is a report that Congress MLA Praniti Shinde will likely be appointed as chairman of this Pandarpur trust.

Shiv Sena has already appointed Marathi film actor Adesh Bhandekar as chairman of Siddhivinayak Trust, Mumbai.

The appointment of the chairman and members of these prestigious religious trust comes after the Bombay High Court directive to Shirdi trust on appointment the chairman within two weeks and had even asked to submit the report as well.

After forming the government, the government generally allocates the co-operations and trust among the alliance partners. But it has been more than 19 months, Uddhav Thackeray has not done these appointments.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders also have to appoint the chairman of CIDCO, Mhada and other important bodies. "There is lots of confusion among us over allocations of these co-operations. We had several meetings over this issue but no meeting reached to the conclusion. We are still discussing various posts allocations but no decision yet,” said senior Congress minister requested anonymity.