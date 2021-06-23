STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mission to secure release of other political prisoners: Student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha

Tanha, who walked out of Tihar last week after being arrested under the UAPA, met his mother, who had come down from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha

Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha, who was released on bail after being arrested under the UAPA in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, on Tuesday said securing the release of other political prisoners is their mission now.

Tanha, who walked out of Tihar last week, met his mother, who had come down from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. A Jamia Millia Islamia student, Tanha also expressed his gratitude towards his friends, his organisation Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) and civil society members who raised their voice for him and other political prisoners like him.

"I want to say and write a lot, but the most important thing to emphasize that while Devangana, Natasha and my release is a moment of joy but not a victory. Many of our friends are still languishing behind bars, Securing their release and putting a stop on the misuse of UAPA is our next mission. I hope that all those who have been arrested 4 Delhi Pogrom & Bhima Koregaon will be free soon & we will all once again crowd the streets, revive our democracy and establish social justice," he said in a series of tweets.

While thanking God, who "gave me courage... to bear the atrocities of jail and the mental stress of court proceedings', he said that his mother and family were his greatest source of "courage and patience" after him.

"Coming out of jail after 13 months and meeting my mother, family, friends and fellow activists, I feel like a caged bird who found a new sky. This sky is much higher, weather more pleasant and inviting for a long flight," he said on Twitter.

The HC had on June 15 granted bail to Tanha and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal saying in an anxiety to suppress dissent the State has blurred the line between right to protest and terrorist activity and if such a mindset gains traction, it would be a “sad day for democracy”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asif Iqbal Tanha Northeast Delhi riots Jamia Millia Islamia Students Islamic Organisation Delhi riots
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp