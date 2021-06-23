No headway in Punjab Congress tussle

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met a three-member Congress panel over crisis in the state unit, but there was no headway. While saying that he would address grievances of party MLAs, he said Navjot Singh Sidhu must be reigned in. Singh also expressed displeasure over being called to the national capital repeatedly over the issue.

Sources said the panel was critical of comments made by Sidhu that Punjab has been captured by two families, pointing towards Singh and the Badals. The panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge told Singh that concerns of MLAs need to be addressed keeping in mind Assembly elections and that the party needs to be united.

The panel has met state leaders, MLAs and MPs from the state. Rahul Gandhi has also held meetings with state leaders to find a solution. Sources said Sidhu is also likely to be called by the panel and would be questioned for making comments against the chief minister.