Patna diary

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Help for the needy in troubled times 
Activist-cum-director of Bhoomika Vihar, Shilpi Singh is supporting over 3,000 marginalised people including migrant labourers, poor pregnant women and families headed by women in Saran, Katihar and Araria districts with survival kits, mother and baby care kits and dignity kits. “We are trying to serve them in such challenging times in whatever we can,” Shilpi said. Accompanied by Nanadan Singh, Gudeshear Prasad and Mukhlesh Kumar, she visits areas badly affected by flood every year. She also provided oximeters and thermometers to ASHA and the ANMS working in those areas.

Recitation contest for budding poets
Poetry is an outflow of emotion collected in tranquillity in pain and pleasure. It helps in stressful times like pandemic. About 19 budding poets from various colleges, including Patna Women’s College (PWC) and the Central University of South Bihar in Gaya, recently took part in an online recitation event called Swaranjali. Nishtha Vatsa of PWC won the competition organised by the poetry club of St Xavier’s College of Management & Technology (SXCMT) in Patna. Esha Solomon of SXCMT and Ankita of PWC were adjudged second, while Mahesh Kumar from Central University of South Bihar and Shruti Singh of PWC shared the third position. Most of the winners were being recognised for their talents for the first time and, therefore, their joy was evident on being named for prizes for their poetic skill.

New destination in national capital 
After Bihar Niwas and Bihar Bhawan, the people from the eastern state have a third guest house in New Delhi. Called Bihar Sadan, this new place located in Dwarka was virtually inaugurated from Patna by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday. The 10-storey building has 118 rooms, 8 VIP suits and 2 VVIP suits, said officials having information about the new building. People from Bihar visiting Delhi-National Capital Region on official, non-official and medical purposes can stay there. Certain offices of the Bihar government in New Delhi will also function from Bihar Sadan. This eco-friendly building built over 2 acres has solar panels to generate green energy. The Bihar chief minister on Monday inaugurated 168 other buildings and laid the foundation stone for 73 more on the occasion.

Water recycling plants at ECR depots
LC Trivedi, general manager of East Central Railway (ECR) zone headquartered at Hajipur in Bihar, has decided to get water recycling plants installed at each work depot set up across the ECR’s jurisdiction. After visiting a recycling plant recently in Indore, Trivedi directed the department concerned to work towards installing these water recycling plants in ECR depots, which don’t have such plants. 
ECR chief spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said recycled water discharged from those plants 
will be used for cleaning railway coaches in an eco-friendly move to save precious water.

Rajesh K Thakur
