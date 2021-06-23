STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Political front against BJP not possible without support of Muslims: Imtiaz Jaleel

Addressing reporters, the AIMIM leader said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Published: 23rd June 2021 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Imtiaz Jaleel

AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Any political front against the ruling BJP is not possible without the participation of Muslims, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said here on Wednesday and took a swipe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar who hosted a meeting of Opposition leaders in Delhi the previous day.

Addressing reporters, Jaleel said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

"If an alliance is being formed against the Bhartiya Janta Party, it cannot materialise without Muslims. Muslims in the country are standing with the AIMIM. If Sharad Pawar thinks Muslims are with the NCP, he should come to Aurangabad and see how many Muslims are with him," the Aurangabad MP said.

He said the alliance of the NCP with the National Conference will not work out.

Jaleel said the AIMIM will contest the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

"The BJP and the Samajwadi Party have finished Muslim leaderships in Uttar Pradesh. When Azam Khan was sent to jail, Muslim leaders left him. The decision on allying in Uttar Pradesh and the number of seats to be contested will be taken by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi," he said.

Jaleel alleged that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are two sides of the same coin" "Last time we thought that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would speak for us (Muslims) but Delhi riots disclosed that Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejariwal are two sides of the same coin.

People of Delhi know this," he added.

While talking about the local governing body elections in Aurangabad, Jaleel said the AIMIM was planning to contest from non-Muslim areas also.

"Our rival Shiv Sena is also talking about an alliance while they claim the Aurangabad district as their fortress," he added.

Meanwhile, Jaleel alleged "misplaced priorities" on part of Central agencies in allotting infrastructure projects.

"Central agencies are providing infrastructure projects where common people and public representatives in Aurangabad don't want them.

If flyovers are not built at the spots where people want, we will oppose the work," he said.

He said a flyover is proposed in the airport area though it is more needed at Akashwani or Amarpreet chowk.

"Rather, Road Transport Minsiter Nitin Gadkari should grant us a flyover which would directly take vehicles out of the city on Aurangabad-Jalna road. This will help for industrial growth in the region," the MP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen BJP NCP Sharad Pawar Imtiaz Jaleel
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp