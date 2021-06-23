STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ramdev moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs over his allopathy remarks

Ramdev has sought protection from coercive actions in FIRs lodged by Indian Medical Associations' Patna and Raipur branches, and transfer of FIRs to Delhi.

Published: 23rd June 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the proceedings in multiple cases lodged against him in various states over his alleged remarks on the efficacy of allopathy in the treatment of COVID-19.

Ramdev has sought protection from coercive actions in FIRs lodged by Indian Medical Associations' (IMA) Patna and Raipur branches, and transfer of FIRs to Delhi.

He has also sought clubbing and consolidation of FIRs and stay of the proceedings.

Ramdev has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Police file FIR against Baba Ramdev for 'misleading' remarks on allopathy

In a video, Ramdev was allegedly heard saying, "Allopathy is a stupid science and medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients."

His remarks caused massive outrage and the IMA sent over a legal notice to him.

On June 16, police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Raipur's IMA unit against Ramdev for allegedly spreading "false" information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of COVID-19.

As per the complaint, since over the last one year, Ramdev has been allegedly propagating false information and his threatening statements on social media against medicines being used by the medical fraternity, Government of India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other frontline organisations in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

The complaint said that there are several videos of Ramdev on social media in which he had allegedly made such misleading remarks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramdev Supreme Court Covid 19 in India
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp