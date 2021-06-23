UP: Pregnant woman alleges rape by live-in partner

By PTI

BALLIA:A 23-year-old woman has levelled allegations of rape against her live-in partner, who refused to marry her after she got pregnant, police said on Wednesday.

The woman met Amit Maurya of Vijaynagar in 2019 after which they started living together in Ballia, Station House Officer DK Pathak said.

The man established physical relations with her on promise of marriage, she complained.

She also alleged that Maurya posted an objectionable picture of hers on Facebook using a fake account made in the name of a girl.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (threat to kill) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act against Maurya and efforts were on to nab him, the SHO said.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, he added.