STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

150 BJP workers undergo 'sanitisation' before joining Trinamool in Bengal

A dais was erected in Ilambazar area, where the saffron camp workers were "sanitised", following which local leaders handed them the TMC flag.

Published: 24th June 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

TMC flags (left) and BJP flags (Right). (File Photo)

By PTI

SURI: Nearly 150 BJP workers crossed over to the TMC on Thursday in Bengal's Birbhum district after local leaders of the ruling party sprayed sanitisers on them.

A dais was erected in Ilambazar area, where the saffron camp workers were "sanitised", following which local leaders handed them the TMC flag, said Dulal Roy, a block- level member of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

"Those working for the BJP were virus-infected. Before taking them back, we had to ensure they were sanitised as we aim to get rid of the virus," he added.

District BJP president Dhruba Saha, however, claimed workers of his party were "coerced" into joining the TMC.

"No one has willingly switched over to the TMC from the BJP," he maintained.

Saha further said that local TMC leaders, in a bid to avoid allegations of post-poll violence, were organising such events and "forcing" BJP activists to join their party.

"Thousands of workers are still with us, resisting TMC's torture," the BJP leader said.

Two days ago, in Hooghly district, another set of 200 BJP men, who made a beeline to join the TMC, had to shave their heads to "atone their sin" of having switched over to the saffron party ahead of the assembly polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool BJP
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp