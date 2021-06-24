STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to stage nationwide agitation from July 7-17 against inflation, hike in fuel rates

This was decided at a meeting of the party general secretaries and various state in-charges convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 24th June 2021

petrol, diesel, fuel hike, fuel, petrol bunk

Representational Image. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress decided on Thursday to hold a countrywide agitational programme from July 7 to 17 against the rising inflation and the increase in the fuel prices.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal, in a statement, said led by the party chief, the AICC team discussed and deliberated upon the important and urgent issues of high inflation, price rise, the skyrocketing rates of pulses, edible oil and other household products as also the unprecedented everyday hike in the petrol and diesel prices.

He said since May 2, the government has raised the fuel rates 29 times and the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre in more than 150 cities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has earned Rs 22 lakh crore in the last seven years by imposing excise duty on petrol and diesel, Venugopal claimed.

The prices of edible oils have also nearly doubled in the last six months and that of pulses have seen an unprecedented rise, he said, adding that the increase in the wholesale price index in May 2021 has been 12.94 per cent, which is the highest in 11 years.

"Moved by the plight of the people already suffering on account of the corona pandemic, unemployment and salary cuts, the Congress party has decided to launch nationwide agitation programmes at the block, district and state levels," Venugopal said.

These programmes, he said, will be implemented by the state units of the party between July 7 and July 17 and shall comprise leaders and members of the party as well as the AICC's frontal organisations, including the Mahila Congress, aided by scores of ordinary party workers all over the country.

Giving details, Venugopal said, the party would launch a countrywide agitation of women involving the Mahila Congress, the Youth Congress and other frontal organisations of the AICC at the block level, and Congress leaders and workers would also take out cycle rallies at the district level.

"Congress leaders and workers will take out marches and processions at the state level. A signature campaign will also be run at all petrol pumps across the country, demanding a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel," the AICC general secretary said.

Through these programmes, he said the party aims to build a mass movement, which would put pressure on the government to roll back the excessive excise duty on fuel and gas, and provide relief to the already suffering consumers in the times of the pandemic, economic slowdown and unprecedented unemployment.

