COVID: SC directs state boards to declare internal assessment results by July 31

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari observed that each board is autonomous and they will have to evolve their own scheme for assessment.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Thursday directed state school boards to notify their schemes of assessment for cancelled Class XII examinations in 10 days. The court further directed these boards to declare internal assessment results by July 31.

“Each board is autonomous and different and hence the court cannot pass order on scrapping of Class XII exams. We direct the boards that schemes be formulated and notified in 10 days from today and also declare the internal assessment results by July 31, like timeline specified for CBSE and ICSE,” a vacation bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari ordered.

The court also observed that it was not possible to have a uniform scheme of assessment for all state boards. “Each board may formulate its own scheme. However, we make it clear that we are not endorsing the correctness and validity of the scheme that will be formulated by the concerned board.”

The court was hearing a plea seeking directions to states to not hold board examinations in view of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the top court had dismissed a plea challenging the decision of CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to cancel board exams this year due to the Covid situation.

