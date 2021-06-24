Delimitation exercise in J&K has to happen quickly so that polls take place, says PM after all-party meet

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the ongoing delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir has to happen quickly so that polls can be held to install an elected government that gives strength to its development trajectory.

In a series of tweets after a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with 14 political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said the deliberations were an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive Jammu and Kashmir where all-round growth is furthered.

"Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K's development trajectory," he said.

The prime minister said it was the biggest strength of Indian democracy that people can sit across a table and exchange views.

"I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, specially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled," he said.

The prime minister chaired the meeting at his official residence here.

During the three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, almost all the 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir demanded that its statehood, which was removed in August 2019, should be restored, he said.

According to official sources, the main focus of the meeting was to strengthen the democratic process and the prime minister said that the government was fully committed to it.

This is the first interaction between the central leadership and the mainstream parties since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Modi stressed that holding assembly elections, just like the successful conduct of the District Development Council polls, is a priority and that the polls can happen soon after the delimitation exercise, the sources said, adding that by and large most participants expressed willingness for it.

The prime minister stressed that an atmosphere of safety and security needs to be ensured for all sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir and he wanted to remove 'Dilli ki Duri as well as 'Dil Ki Duri' (distance from Delhi as well as distance of heart), according to the sources.

"The meeting was very cordial and very positive, very dignified. We all agreed that we must work for the democracy. The prime minister has assured that he will do everything to make Jammu and Kashmir a zone of peace rather than a zone of conflict," People's Conference leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig told reporters after the meeting.

Baig said the government side conveyed that the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the completion of the ongoing delimitation process.

"We were conveyed that the delimitation process will be completed first and thereafter a call will be taken on holding the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

However, he said, no time frame has been given on holding the polls.

"Almost everyone at meeting raised the demand for restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding the prime minister carefully listened to every issue raised by the political leaders.

The four former chief ministers of the erstwhile state who participated in the discussions were Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Four former deputy chief ministers were in attendance too - Congress' Tara Chand, People's Conference leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig and BJP's Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta.

CPI-M leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) chief Altaf Bukhari, Sajjad Lone of the People's Conference, J-K Congress head G A Mir, BJP's Ravinder Raina and Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh also formed part of the delegation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, and Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh were in attendance too.

Today's dialogue came seven months after the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that the prime minister noted that the security forces themselves could not change the situation and called upon all the leaders to personally involve themselves in stopping needless loss of lives.

In the backdrop of establishment of a three-tier Panchayati Raj System through election and the constitution of block and district development council, there were detailed deliberations on how to give a further fillip to the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The prime minister assured all parties that they would be an integral part of the delimitation process and their views would be taken on board. Accordingly, he urged them to participate in the process to ensure early completion," a source said.

The source also said, "The prime minister assured that assembly elections would be held expeditiously after the delimitation process was completed. He specially noted that a bureaucratic government was no substitute for one run by public representatives."

The issue of restoration of statehood was raised by several participants in the meeting.

"The prime minister and the home minister reiterated their previous public commitments to restoring Jammu and Kashmir to its status as a state. Their assurances were taken on board by the participants," the source said.