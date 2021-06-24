STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hanuman Beniwal hits out at BJP's Arun Singh for saying RLP has no credibility

During a recent visit to Jaipur, Arun Singh, who is the BJP's national general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan, had stated that the RLP has no credibility.

Published: 24th June 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal (photo| Facebook)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday hit out at BJP general secretary Arun Singh for saying that his party was not credible.

"Arun Singh has no mass base and he could not even fight the election of sarpanch. He has no right to raise questions on the credibility of the RLP because the RLP has been fighting on the issues of public interest," he said.

During a recent visit to Jaipur, Arun Singh, who is the BJP's national general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan, had stated that the RLP has no credibility.

Beniwal, a former BJP leader, said his party supported the BJP during the floor test last year.

The Nagaur MP said that his party had contested the 2019-Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP and the saffron party got its benefit on several seats.

Beniwal quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in December last year over the issue of farm laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Hanuman Beniwal BJP Arun Singh
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp