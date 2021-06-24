STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai: Patient bitten by rat in civic hospital dies

The hospital management had confirmed the rat bite incident, but said injuries were "superficial" and the patient's eye was not affected.

Published: 24th June 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image for represenation

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old patient, who was bitten by a rat near his eye at a civic-run hospital in suburban Ghatkopar, has died at the medical facility, BMC officials said.

The patient was suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and was in a very critical condition since the day of his admission in the Rajawadi Hospital, they said, adding that he died on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a relative of the patient alleged that a rat had bitten near his eye, when he was admitted to the ICU of the hospital, prompting Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar to order a probe into the matter.

The hospital management had confirmed the rat bite incident, but said injuries were "superficial" and the patient's eye was not affected.

According to the officials, the patient was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state.

On Tuesday, reacting to the rat bite incident, the hospital's Dean Dr Vidya Thakur had said they have taken some rodent repellent measures and will take utmost care to avoid such incidents.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak on Tuesday hit out at the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the rat bite incident.

"The BMC is said to be Asia's largest civic corporation, but it does not have enough measures to protect patients from mice. The family at the receiving end is in shock," said Kotak, whose constituency covers Ghatkopar, where the hospital is located.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rat bite Rajawadi hopital mumbai rat bite death
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp