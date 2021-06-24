Son doesn’t need government job, says Punjab Congress MLA

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Congress MLA Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, whose son Arjun was to be recruited as inspector in Punjab Police, has written to the party that his son does not want a government job. It is believed to be a damage control move.

Sources said that Punjab in-charge of Congress Harish Rawat asked Bajwa to give in writing that his son did not want to be recruited. Arjun was recently made inspector in the state police after the state cabinet cleared it as a special case.

“I have spoken to Bajwa and he has given in writing that his son does not want a government job,” said Rawat, adding that he would also talk to MLA Rakesh Pandey, whose son was recruited as naib tehsildar.

Attacking his own government, Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar said this could not be defended. “Some so-called advisers have landed the CMO in a spot. What is wrong cannot be called a right. Amarinder Singh must reverse the ill-advised decision.’