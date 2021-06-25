STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ask Union Edu Min Ramesh Pokhriyal your questions on social media at 4 pm Friday

He announced that he will interact with students through social media on Friday and answer queries related to two Board examinations, which were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addresses during State Conference-2019 of BJP Teachers Cell in Kolkata Sunday Dec. 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, who have queries related to the public Class 10 and 12 public exams, can directly pose their questions to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday.

He announced that he will interact with students through social media on Friday and answer queries related to two Board examinations, which were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “If you have any other query related to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams then you can send (it to) me on Twitter, Facebook, or also by mail,” he said in a series of tweets adding that he will answer the queries of students on June 25 at 4 pm on social media.

After cancelling the Class 10 and 12 public exams, the board has announced its alternative assessment policy for both the classes. While schools have been given till June 30 to submit the Class 10 marks, the deadline for schools to compile the Class 12 marks is July 15. The minister said that many students have been sending him messages with their queries and apprehensions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal CBSE
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp