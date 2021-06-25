Ask Union Edu Min Ramesh Pokhriyal your questions on social media at 4 pm Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, who have queries related to the public Class 10 and 12 public exams, can directly pose their questions to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday.

He announced that he will interact with students through social media on Friday and answer queries related to two Board examinations, which were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “If you have any other query related to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams then you can send (it to) me on Twitter, Facebook, or also by mail,” he said in a series of tweets adding that he will answer the queries of students on June 25 at 4 pm on social media.

After cancelling the Class 10 and 12 public exams, the board has announced its alternative assessment policy for both the classes. While schools have been given till June 30 to submit the Class 10 marks, the deadline for schools to compile the Class 12 marks is July 15. The minister said that many students have been sending him messages with their queries and apprehensions.