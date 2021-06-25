Assam CM visits house of minor girl killed after molestation

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited the house of a nine-year-old girl who was molested before being murdered.

The incident occurred on June 20 at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district of Central Assam. The victim belonged to a religious minority community.

The CM’s office said after taking stock of the ongoing investigation, Sarma directed Morigaon SP Aparna Natarajan to nab the culprits so that they could be punished as per the law.

“The CM talked to the girl’s parents and assured them that the culprits will not be spared as massive a manhunt is underway for their arrest. He asked the SP to take all possible steps and handle the case in such a manner that the perpetrators of the heinous crime can be tried and it acts as a deterrent against commission of a crime against women,” the CM’s office said in a statement.

Sarma said, “Every life is precious. What happened at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district to a religious minority minor girl was really very unfortunate. I assured the parents of the girl that the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared.”