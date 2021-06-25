BJP MP Pragya Thakur targets martyred cop Hemant Karkare again

By PTI

SEHORE: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday alleged that Hemant Karkare, the former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief who investigated the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which she is an accused, had tortured her former teacher during questioning.

Speaking at a function here, the Bhopal MP said Emergency-like situation prevailed when she was arrested in a "false case" in 2008, and alleged that Karkare, during his probe, "broke the fingers of my teacher who had taught me in Class eight asking what I used to do (as a student)."

It was done to "cook up a false case and gather false evidence", said Thakur, adding that true patriots do not call Karkare, a Maharashtra IPS officer who died in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, a patriot.

In 2019, Thakur had said that Karkare died as she had "cursed" him for ill-treating her in custody.

She later apologized when the remark caused outrage.