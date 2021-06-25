STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CMs of BJP-ruled states in Northeast condemn Congress on 46th anniversary of Emergency

The Assam CM wrote: “Emergency was not done to thwart any attempt of political violence or sedition. It was a sheer manifestation of Gandhi's anger & her attempt to enjoy political supremacy.”

Published: 25th June 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in the Northeast condemned the Congress on the 46th anniversary of the Emergency, describing it as the darkest day of democracy.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: “National Emergency was not done to thwart any attempt of political violence or sedition. It was a sheer manifestation of Gandhi's anger & her attempt to enjoy political supremacy.”

Manipur CM N Biren Singh said on this day in 1975, the declaration of Emergency by the Congress to fulfil its own political interests was the biggest assault on India’s democracy.

ALSO READ: Dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten, says PM Modi

“We will never forget those dark days of dictatorship. Salute to the satyagrahis who resisted the emergency despite fierce torture,” Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site.

He shared a poster along with his tweet, captioning it “Emergency 1975, the unforgivable sin of the Congress; a horrible saga to capture power by crushing the Constitution and democracy.”

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Dey also remembered “the darkest day of democracy.”

He tweeted that the Emergency was imposed violating the freedom of expression and the rights of people. “I salute everyone who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency,” Deb said.

He saluted every voice that was raised against the “darkest chapter of Indian history and democracy on the occasion of Anti-Emergency Day.”

